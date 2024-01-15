Record PLC CFO Steve Cullen to Retire, Richard Heading Appointed as Successor

Record PLC, a Windsor, England-based specialist in currency and derivatives management, announced a pivotal executive transition with its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Steve Cullen, expressing his intent to retire in the approaching summer.

To facilitate a seamless transition, Cullen will continue in an advisory capacity, overseeing the transfer of his responsibilities. Richard Heading, previously the group finance director of IG Group Holdings PLC, has been appointed as the incoming CFO, with the exact commencement date yet to be confirmed.

Impending Executive Change

This leadership alteration follows the earlier disclosure that CEO Leslie Hill will be stepping down from her position on March 31. Jan Witte, a seasoned executive, is poised to assume the CEO mantle from April 1. Steve Cullen’s contribution to Record spans two decades, with his tenure as CFO starting in 2013. He intends to retain his shareholdership and continue monitoring the company’s progression.

A Career to Remember

Cullen’s retirement culminates a distinguished 20-year stint with Record, during which he ascended to the role of CFO in 2013. His effective financial stewardship over the years has been instrumental in Record’s growth. Cullen’s decision to continue as a shareholder underlines his faith in the firm’s strategic plans for expansion and diversification.

Looking to the Future

Richard Heading’s appointment as the new CFO comes after his successful tenure with IG Group Holdings PLC from September 2018 to March 2021. His wealth of industry experience and proven leadership abilities make him a valuable addition to Record’s executive team. Amid these top-level changes, Record’s stock price was listed at 72.40 pence, noting a 2.0% rise on Monday morning in London, reflecting the market’s positive response to the transition.