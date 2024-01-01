Record-Breaking Treasure Finds in UK Point to ‘Golden Age’ of Discovery

In a remarkable testament to the lure of history and the thrill of discovery, England, Wales, and Northern Ireland recorded a record high of 1,378 treasure finds in 2022, the highest number since records began in 1996. This marks a noteworthy trend, with over 1,000 finds reported annually for the ninth consecutive year. The major contributors to this surge are metal detectorists, who account for a staggering 96% of these treasures.

Unearthing History

Among the legion of metal detectorists is 14-year-old Paddy Hooper, known as Paddy Detects on YouTube. Paddy, like many others, indulges in the hobby not just for its potential material rewards but for its historical connections and the enthralling pursuit of treasure.

The legal definition of treasure is items over 200 years old containing precious metals. These must be reported to authorities to give museums an opportunity to acquire culturally and historically significant pieces. The most common finds from this treasure trove are from the post-medieval era, followed closely by the Medieval and Romano-British periods.

A Golden Age of Discovery

Southeast England, particularly Norfolk, has emerged as a hotspot for such archaeological treasures. The Castle Museum & Art Gallery in Norwich, under the stewardship of Dr. Tim Pestell, senior curator of archaeology, has been at the forefront of these acquisitions. Dr. Pestell describes the current period as a ‘golden age’ for treasure finds, a phenomenon he attributes to advancements in agriculture and metal detecting technology.

However, Dr. Pestell also cautions that the archaeological resource is finite. He underscores the importance of meticulously recording finds to preserve and enhance our historical understanding. As we delve into the past, each find becomes a tangible connection to our ancestors, offering valuable insights into their lives and times.