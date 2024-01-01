en English
Record-Breaking Treasure Finds in UK Point to ‘Golden Age’ of Discovery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Record-Breaking Treasure Finds in UK Point to ‘Golden Age’ of Discovery

In a remarkable testament to the lure of history and the thrill of discovery, England, Wales, and Northern Ireland recorded a record high of 1,378 treasure finds in 2022, the highest number since records began in 1996. This marks a noteworthy trend, with over 1,000 finds reported annually for the ninth consecutive year. The major contributors to this surge are metal detectorists, who account for a staggering 96% of these treasures.

Unearthing History

Among the legion of metal detectorists is 14-year-old Paddy Hooper, known as Paddy Detects on YouTube. Paddy, like many others, indulges in the hobby not just for its potential material rewards but for its historical connections and the enthralling pursuit of treasure.

The legal definition of treasure is items over 200 years old containing precious metals. These must be reported to authorities to give museums an opportunity to acquire culturally and historically significant pieces. The most common finds from this treasure trove are from the post-medieval era, followed closely by the Medieval and Romano-British periods.

A Golden Age of Discovery

Southeast England, particularly Norfolk, has emerged as a hotspot for such archaeological treasures. The Castle Museum & Art Gallery in Norwich, under the stewardship of Dr. Tim Pestell, senior curator of archaeology, has been at the forefront of these acquisitions. Dr. Pestell describes the current period as a ‘golden age’ for treasure finds, a phenomenon he attributes to advancements in agriculture and metal detecting technology.

However, Dr. Pestell also cautions that the archaeological resource is finite. He underscores the importance of meticulously recording finds to preserve and enhance our historical understanding. As we delve into the past, each find becomes a tangible connection to our ancestors, offering valuable insights into their lives and times.

History United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

