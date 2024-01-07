en English
Obituary

Recent Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in South Wales: A Tribute to the Departed

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Recent Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in South Wales: A Tribute to the Departed

South Wales Argus, a prominent media house, has recently released a series of death notices and funeral announcements to pay tribute to the local individuals who have sadly left us.

These notices not only act as a timeless online memorial for the departed but are also printed in the weekly newspaper.

A Final Goodbye

Family, friends, and acquaintances can extend their heartfelt condolences via the unique death notice pages dedicated to each individual. Among those recently announced include Ethel Joan Price, aged 87, who passed away peacefully on December 11, 2023.

Kenneth William Blore Cornelious, fondly known as Ken, departed on Christmas Day at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Former Griffithstown resident, Brian Beames, passed away at Ty Ceirios Care Home, while Grace Griffiths from Cwmbran, previously Cardiff, died on December 12, 2023.

Remembering the Departed

Brian Anthony Farr from Abergavenny passed away suddenly on October 29, 2023. Robert Fletcher ‘Bobby’ Hodges, aged 88, died suddenly but peacefully at home.

Phyllis Emily Mary Casey, previously from Caerleon, passed away at Cherry Tree Care Home in Caldicot. Barbara Jean Hodder (75), Derek Charles Way (89), Bertram Collings (96), Walter George Davies (92), Patricia Holding (nee Gwilliams), Edward ‘Eddie’ Cooper (100), Suzanne Price, Valerie Phillips, Emily Irene Seawright (Nee Jeremiah), Mary Casey (87), Anita Parfitt, and Anthony Paul Wierzbicki (75) are among the others who have been remembered.

A Tribute to the Departed

These announcements serve as a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of life and allow the community to come together in these difficult times. The death notice pages will remain online as an enduring tribute to the memory of the departed souls.

The South Wales Argus has encouraged its readers to send in their personal messages of condolence and also offers a facility to place a death notice. Through these gestures, the publication aims to create a supportive space for those grieving and to immortalize the memories of those who have passed.

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

