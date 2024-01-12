Reality Star Vicky Pattison Discovers Unusual Fan Page Dedicated to Her Feet

Reality show star Vicky Pattison was in for an unexpected surprise when she discovered a fan page dedicated solely to her feet on the website wikiFeet. The revelation unfolded during a light-hearted conversation with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan on her podcast, leading to an amusing exchange between the couple about the peculiar fascination with Vicky’s feet, which she likened to chipolatas.

Stumbling Upon the Unusual Fan Page

The discovery of the fan page came about serendipitously when a fan questioned Vicky about her thoughts on her wikiFeet page. This led to an exploration of the page, prompting a humorous commentary from Ercan on the appearance of Vicky’s feet. The couple joked about the situation, with Vicky expressing bewilderment and amusement over the speed with which her foot photos are updated on the site.

Foot Photos and Fan Reactions

Vicky was particularly amused at the quick update of her foot photos from a recent outing to Sexy Fish restaurant in London. She playfully suggested that her fans must have been thrilled about a photo of her wearing barely-there sandals. This humorous incident was shared with her followers on Instagram, sparking a variety of reactions. One fan even confessed to having given her a five-star rating on wikiFeet.

Announcing the Return of ‘The Secret To Us’

The Instagram post served a dual purpose for Vicky. Besides sharing the amusing incident, it also marked the announcement of the return of her podcast, ‘The Secret To Us.’ Fans responded positively to both the humorous revelation and the podcast’s return, showcasing the strong bond between Vicky and her followers.