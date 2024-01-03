en English
Obituary

Reality Star Chanita Stephenson Announces Mother’s Passing: Fans and Media Extend Support

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Reality Star Chanita Stephenson Announces Mother’s Passing: Fans and Media Extend Support

Reality TV personality and former ‘Married at First Sight UK’ participant, Chanita Stephenson, has publicly announced the passing of her mother. In a heartfelt tribute post, the reality star expressed her profound sorrow, the news resonating with fans and media alike as they offered their condolences and support.

A Heartfelt Announcement

Chanita Stephenson, celebrated for her stint on the E4 dating show ‘Married at First Sight UK’ in 2022, took to her social media platform on Wednesday, January 3, to share the emotional news. The announcement was not just a personal expression of her deep grief, but it also served as a public acknowledgment of the harsh reality of her mother’s passing.

Condolences and Support from Fans

News of the unfortunate event drew widespread attention as fans rushed to extend their sympathies and support. The loss of her mother, Chondelle Stephenson, a figure who had briefly graced the show to support her daughter on her wedding day, was a shock to many. The ripple effect of this revelation was felt across the reality TV fandom, particularly among followers of the show and celebrity news enthusiasts.

Personal Life in the Public Eye

Chanita’s personal life, particularly her relationship status, has always been a topic of public interest due to her participation in ‘Married at First Sight UK’. She married Jordan Emmett-Connelly on the show. However, their relationship ended shortly after filming concluded, with Jordan severing contact. Despite hints of a possible reunion during a subsequent episode, Chanita confirmed in November that she is currently single.

As Chanita navigates through this challenging time, it’s anticipated that more tributes and messages of sympathy will continue to surface, further illustrating the impact of her loss on her fans and the public.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

