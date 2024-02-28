Realise HR Vies for Top Honors at 2024 HR Awards: Nominated for Two Prestigious Categories

In a recent announcement, Realise HR, a company renowned for its comprehensive HR services across the UK and Europe, has been shortlisted for two esteemed awards, marking a significant milestone in its journey of excellence and innovation. The firm's nominations for HR Consultancy and SME of the Year at the 2024 HR Awards underscore its remarkable growth trajectory and success in securing partnerships with industry giants such as pladis PLC, Lloyd Pharmacy Clinical Healthcare, and Amcor plc.

Path to Prestige

Realise HR's commitment to providing versatile, high-quality services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele has been a key factor in its nomination. Offering a spectrum of services, from outsourced HR-managed services for SMEs to comprehensive HR consultancy, recruitment solutions, and bespoke learning and development initiatives, Realise HR has established itself as a leader in the HR field. The company's previous accolade as Micro Business of the Year at the local BECBC Awards further attests to its excellence and client-focused approach.

A Competitive Edge

The 2024 HR Awards, supported by New Possible, have witnessed a 40% surge in entries, making the competition fiercer than ever. Realise HR's nominations not only highlight the company's dedication to fostering client and employee growth but also its ability to stand out in a highly competitive landscape. Founder and CEO Claire McLean expressed her enthusiasm about the nominations, emphasizing the team's passion for delivering growth-promoting advice and training. The awards ceremony, set to take place in London this April, promises to be a showcase of talent and innovation in the HR sector.

Industry Recognition

The HR Awards serve as a platform to celebrate the achievements and contributions of HR professionals and companies to the field. This year's notable increase in participation reflects the vibrant dynamics and evolving challenges within the HR industry. Nate Harwood, founder of New Possible and a judge at the British HR Awards, lauded the finalists for their passion, commitment, and talent. As Realise HR prepares to represent Cumbrian businesses on this prestigious stage, the anticipation and excitement among its team and supporters continue to grow.

As the HR Awards approach, Realise HR stands at the cusp of potentially adding more accolades to its already impressive portfolio. The nominations not only serve as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence but also as encouragement for the entire HR industry to continue pushing boundaries and achieving greater heights. Regardless of the outcome, Realise HR's journey is a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the profound impact of dedicated HR services on business success and employee satisfaction.