Real Norfolk, Real Crime: Ross Greenwood's Engrossing Norfolk Murder Series

Ross Greenwood, a former financier and prison officer, embarked on an unexpected journey into literature around eight years ago. His Norfolk Murder series, featuring DS Ashley Knight and set amidst the picturesque Norfolk coast, has captivated readers since its debut in April 2023. The first novel, "Death on Cromer Beach," quickly gained traction, selling over 50,000 copies and leaving fans eagerly anticipating subsequent installments.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Worlds

Before diving into the realm of fiction, Greenwood's professional life was a world apart from the one he now inhabits. As a financier, he navigated the intricate labyrinth of monetary exchanges, and later, as a prison officer at HMP Peterborough, he encountered the raw, unvarnished side of humanity. These diverse experiences laid the foundation for his foray into crime fiction, a genre that allowed him to explore the complex interplay between society's rules and the individuals who defy them.

The Norfolk Connection

Advertisment

Greenwood's affinity for Norfolk, which dates back four decades, provided the ideal backdrop for his murder mystery series. He skillfully weaves real businesses and locations along the Norfolk coast into the narratives, lending an air of authenticity to the stories. Notable landmarks such as The Wellington pub, the Doggy Diner cafe, and the Masala Twist restaurant in "Death on Cromer Beach" offer readers a sense of familiarity and immersion.

Crafting Authenticity

When asked about his decision to incorporate real-life establishments into his work, Greenwood explains, "I've always found Norfolk to be a relaxing place, and I wanted to share that with my readers. By using actual locations and businesses, I can create a vivid, believable world for DS Ashley Knight to inhabit."

Advertisment

This commitment to authenticity extends beyond the pages of his books. Signed copies of the Norfolk Murder series are available at Jarrolds in Cromer and Norwich, By The Book in Hunstanton, and The Holt Bookshop. For those who prefer online shopping, unsigned editions can be found on Amazon.

As the Norfolk Murder series continues to captivate readers, Greenwood remains dedicated to crafting compelling narratives that blend the beauty of Norfolk with the suspenseful world of crime fiction. His unique background and deep connection to the region enable him to create stories that resonate with readers, offering a refreshing take on the genre.

In a world where the line between reality and fiction is often blurred, Ross Greenwood's Norfolk Murder series stands as a testament to the power of authentic storytelling. By drawing from his own experiences and incorporating real-life locations, Greenwood invites readers to embark on a thrilling journey through the scenic Norfolk coast, guided by the unwavering determination of DS Ashley Knight.

With each novel, Greenwood's devoted fanbase continues to grow, eager to follow the latest developments in Knight's investigations. As the series expands, so too does the intricate tapestry of characters and landscapes that make the Norfolk Murder series a standout in the realm of contemporary crime fiction.