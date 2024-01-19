Rare Humpback Whale Sighting Near Fishguard and Goodwick in Pembrokeshire

A humpback whale, an infrequent visitor to UK waters, made a rare appearance near Fishguard and Goodwick in Pembrokeshire, just a few hundred meters from a bustling port. The incident, which took place on a Friday afternoon, provided a thrilling experience for around 100 spectators who watched, mesmerized, as the whale swam around the bay.

Advertisment

Majestic Migrant in Unusual Territory

Humpback whales are typically seen off the coast of the Shetland Isles and the Hebrides in Scotland, as well as in the northern North Sea. They are known for their epic migrations between feeding grounds in cooler waters and breeding areas in tropical seas. Usually, these magnificent creatures are encountered singly or in pairs.

The humpback whale spotted near Fishguard was described as "quite small" and bore scars and signs of past viruses. This was not a pristine example of the species, but it was no less captivating. It was markedly different from the only other humpback whale recently observed by the Sea Trust, which was located much farther out at sea, near Strumble Head.

Advertisment

Why the Unexpected Visit?

Lloyd Nelmes, a 29-year-old marine project officer at the Sea Trust, proposed a theory. The whale may have ventured closer to shore possibly due to increased fishing pressures in its usual habitat. Humpback whales can be impressive in size, ranging from 14 to 17 meters in length and weighing up to 40 metric tonnes.

A 'Spine Tingling' Experience

The sighting in Pembrokeshire is not just rare, but also 'spine tingling.' It brings to the fore the significance of the event for both locals and marine enthusiasts.

The appearance of this whale near Fishguard Harbour adds to the region's ecological significance. The encounter provides valuable insights for marine biologists and conservationists, underlining the need for continued efforts in marine conservation and research.