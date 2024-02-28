Rare 18th Century Thatched Cottage Hits Market in Scottish Borders for £220,000

Rowantree Cottage, a historical gem nestled in the Scottish Borders, has recently been listed for sale, capturing the attention of potential buyers with its nostalgic charm and picturesque setting. Built in the late 18th Century, this B listed thatched cottage represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of Scotland's architectural heritage.

Historical Charm Meets Modern Living

The cottage boasts a traditional stone construction, complemented by a distinctive thatched roof and a diamond pane window, adding to its fairy-tale appearance. Inside, the cottage offers cozy living spaces including two bedrooms, a bathroom, a compact yet functional galley kitchen, and a combined sitting and dining room, all infused with the rustic charm of yesteryears. Modern conveniences blend seamlessly with historical elements, ensuring comfortable living without compromising the cottage's authentic character.

A Picturesque Setting in Kirk Yetholm

Located in the conservation village of Kirk Yetholm, Rowantree Cottage sits in a tranquil valley at the Cheviot Hills' foothills, within the designated Yetholm conservation area. The cottage's well-maintained garden features a gravel terrace and a summer house, surrounded by a variety of trees, shrubs, and plants, all enclosed by a traditional stone wall and timber fence. This idyllic setting offers a peaceful retreat and an opportunity to connect with nature. Kirk Yetholm and its neighbor, Town Yetholm, provide local amenities and are situated near popular walking routes like St Cuthbert's Way and the Pennine Way, making the cottage an ideal base for outdoor enthusiasts.

Investment Opportunity

Presented to the market with an asking price of over £220,000, Rowantree Cottage is marketed by Galbraith as both a charming primary residence and an attractive investment opportunity. Its successful history as a short-term let highlights its potential as a holiday home, promising a return on investment through the growing tourism sector in the Scottish Borders. The estate agent emphasizes the rarity of such properties, suggesting that this sale presents a unique opportunity to acquire a part of Scotland's cherished architectural legacy.

As Rowantree Cottage enters the market, it invites potential buyers to envision a life surrounded by the beauty and history of the Scottish Borders. Whether as a forever home or a holiday retreat, this thatched cottage offers a rare chance to own a slice of Scotland's rich heritage, promising a tranquil lifestyle in one of the country's most picturesque regions.