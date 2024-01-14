en English
Rare 17th-century Trading Token Unveils Story of a Resilient Businesswoman

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Rare 17th-century Trading Token Unveils Story of a Resilient Businesswoman

In a remarkable archaeological find, a rare trading token issued by a 17th-century businesswoman, Rebecca Murril, has been unearthed in Filby, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. This artifact, discovered by metal detectorist Graham Gislam, not only offers unique insights into the economic activities of women during that period but also brings to light the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of Murril in a male-dominated business world.

A Token of Resilience

Murril took over her late husband’s bakery after his death and courageously navigated the business world, which was predominantly male. She issued these trading tokens between 1653 and 1655, a period marked by a shortage of officially-issued coins. With the authority vested in merchants, Murril minted her tokens to facilitate local transactions. The token is particularly significant as it features the Bakers’ Arms and Murril’s name on one side, and Great Yarmouth with her initials on the other. This token is a testament to Murril’s resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

Unearthing a Piece of History

The discovery of this token was made by Graham Gislam, a metal detectorist. Upon finding the token, Gislam chose to donate it to Norwich Castle Museum rather than keeping it out of public sight. His decision ensures that this artifact, a symbol of a woman’s courage in the face of societal norms, is available for public appreciation.

Uncovering the Story Behind the Token

Coin expert Adrian Marsden, who is involved in the Norfolk Token Project, delved into the history of Murril and her token. His research reveals that Murril was the only woman in Great Yarmouth to issue a token under her own name out of 43 businesses. After her first husband’s death, Murril remarried fellow baker William Bretting, who also issued a trading token. Murril outlived Bretting as well, presumably continuing the business. The story of Murril, unearthed through this token, is a powerful reminder of the untold stories of women who were pioneers in their own right.

History United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

