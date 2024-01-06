en English
Range Rover Driver Ignores Flood Warnings Amid Storm Henk Aftermath

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Range Rover Driver Ignores Flood Warnings Amid Storm Henk Aftermath

As the South West of England grapples with the aftermath of Storm Henk, with flood warnings in place across regions including Devon and Cornwall, a Range Rover driver in Keynsham, near Bristol, displayed blatant disregard for these warnings. Captured on camera, the driver navigated through a flooded Broadmead Lane, despite explicit warnings from the Environment Agency.

Flood Alert in the Westcountry

The storm, which battered the UK with heavy rain, triggered a landslip on the A377 in Crediton and caused river levels to rise on the Bristol Avon. The Environment Agency had cautioned residents to avoid floodwater, move vehicles to higher ground, and steer clear of low-lying footpaths. However, the footage bears witness to the defiance of this advice as the Range Rover can be seen driving through the waterlogged area.

Environment Agency’s Response

In response to the perilous situation, the Environment Agency has staff on-site monitoring the conditions and issuing continued warnings. A flood alert remains in place for the Bristol Avon region, stretching from Twerton to Bristol. The agency has been urging residents to activate flood protection measures and emphatically discouraging them from entering floodwater.

Ignorance Amidst the Crisis

Despite these directives, the footage of the Range Rover driver highlights the stark ignorance of some, risking not only their safety but also potentially straining emergency services. The Environment Agency continues to monitor the situation closely, promising to provide updates as the conditions evolve.

United Kingdom Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

