Ramsgate: A Historic Gem Among UK's Top Places to Visit

Embodying an enchanting blend of history, maritime charm, and foodie hotspots, the seaside town of Ramsgate on the Isle of Thanet, Kent, has been hailed as one of the top 15 places to visit in the UK by Time Out Magazine. Securing the 11th spot, this quaint town is winning hearts with its rich blend of historic landmarks and contemporary attractions.

A Royal Harbour and Its Historic Allure

At the heart of Ramsgate's appeal is its historic harbour—the only one in the UK to be adorned with a royal prefix. This honor was bestowed following a visit by King George IV in 1821. Today, this harbour area stands as a testament to Britain's naval history, featuring landmarks such as a clockhouse, an obelisk, and a lighthouse. It was not just a sanctuary for ships during the Napoleonic Wars, but also served as a refuge during WWII. The Maritime Museum in the Clock House further enriches this historical journey with exhibits like the 1946 steam tug Cervia and a 1912 Dunkirk little ship, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the past.

Culinary Delights Along the Water's Edge

It's not only history buffs who are drawn to the harbour area. Food lovers find a haven here with a plethora of cafes and restaurants dotting the water's edge. Notable mentions include Catch, The Modern Boulangerie, and the Royal Brasserie pub. These establishments provide a perfect setting for enjoying a meal while soaking in the sea views and the area's historic charm.

Family Attractions and War Memorabilia

The town's appeal extends beyond its harbour. The WonderWorks, a family attraction featuring miniature models from renowned hobby brands, and The Micro Museum, showcasing vintage computers and game consoles, offer unique experiences for visitors of all ages. Nearby, the Spitfire & Hurricane Memorial Museum at RAF Manston exhibits restored 20th-century fighter planes, while the Ramsgate Tunnels offer a glimpse into the lives of locals who sought refuge during WWII air raids.

Despite its relatively remote location on the far eastern spur of Kent, Ramsgate's diverse offerings and captivating history make it a top destination for UK holidays. Just a two-hour journey from London by car or train, it is a haven worth exploring.