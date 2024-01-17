Railway Ticket Machines Charging Double the Online Rates: Which? Study Reveals

Railway station ticket machines, those unsung workhorses of our daily commute, have been found to charge more than double the rates of an online retailer, according to a study by Which? consumer group. The research revealed a significant price discrepancy that has raised concerns about the fairness of the UK's railway fare system.

Unveiling the Hidden Costs

The study involved sending mystery shoppers to different train stations, each operated by a distinct company. These undercover agents compared prices for 75 journeys at varying times, revealing that tickets purchased online were cheaper in approximately three-quarters of the cases.

For example, a ticket from Holmes Chapel to London, which cost a steep £66 at a machine, was only £26 online. Similarly, a journey from Northampton to Cardiff was priced at £107 at the machine, versus a much more reasonable £43 online. The disparity was not limited to these routes alone. The average cost for same-day travel was found to be 52% higher at ticket machines, a statistic that cannot be ignored.

The Impact on Passengers

The findings have sparked concern among consumer advocates and policymakers alike. Rory Boland, of Which? Travel, expressed worry that many passengers, particularly the significant number of elderly who may not have internet access, are being unfairly penalised due to their reliance on ticket machines.

Tory MP Greg Smith, a member of the Commons Transport Committee, echoed these sentiments, calling for firm checks and balances to ensure that passengers are offered the cheapest fares, irrespective of the method of purchase. He stated that it is high time for a thorough review of the current fare structure, putting passengers' interests first.

Response and Reform

In response to the findings, the Rail Delivery Group acknowledged the need for further improvements in the fare system. They mentioned ongoing progress towards fare reform since 2019, but conceded that there is still a long way to go.

This news comes against the backdrop of the government's reversal of plans to close most railway station ticket offices in England. Moreover, operator LNER has recently launched a two-year fare trial with the aim of simplifying fares and pricing tickets based on demand, a move that could potentially rectify the current pricing discrepancies.