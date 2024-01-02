en English
Transportation

Railway Points Failure Disrupts Morning Commute Between Bolton and Blackburn

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Railway Points Failure Disrupts Morning Commute Between Bolton and Blackburn

Early morning commuters traveling between Bolton and Blackburn found themselves stranded due to a points failure on the railway line. The disruption was announced by Northern, the train operator responsible for the route, who swiftly arranged for road replacement services to accommodate the affected passengers.

Replacement Buses to The Rescue

The replacement buses served as an emergency bridge, making stops at Hall I’th’ Wood, Bromley Cross, Darwen, and Blackburn, which were included in the route of the originally planned trains from Rochdale. The hiccup in the usual morning commute started at approximately 7:00 am and was thankfully resolved by 10:20 am, a commendable three-hour turnaround by the Northern team.

Aiding Passengers Amidst Disruption

To ensure minimal disruption to passenger travel, Northern went a step further by providing specific bus schedules. These included an 08:25 service from Blackburn and an 08:35 service from Bolton, ensuring stops at all affected stations in both directions. Northern’s quick response and catered efforts were a beacon of hope amidst the chaos of the morning commute.

Continued Communication and Assistance

Throughout the incident, Northern’s spokesperson took to various communication channels to aid customers in their journey. The effort to keep passengers informed and provide them with alternative travel options during the railway service interruption exemplified Northern’s commitment to their customers.

Transportation United Kingdom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

