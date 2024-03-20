RAF Museum's Aerial Fleet Gets Annual Dust-Down by Specialist Abseiling Team

The RAF Museum Cosford embarks on its annual spring cleaning operation, employing a specialist abseiling team to dust down and inspect some of the most iconic aircraft from the Cold War era. This meticulous cleaning process not only highlights the museum's commitment to preserving these historic artifacts but also offers visitors a unique spectacle as they witness cleaners dangling up to 100 feet in the air, tending to the aircraft.

High-Flying Housekeeping

At the heart of this operation are eight aircraft, each suspended high above the museum floor, including the Vulcan bomber, Canberra, Meteor, Sabre, Hunter, Lightning, Dakota, and Javelin. The task at hand is no small feat, requiring the cleaners to navigate the vast heights with precision and care, armed with large soft fibre mops. This annual event is not just about dusting; it's an essential safety measure, as the team also inspects the suspension cables that hold these massive machines aloft.

Preserving History

Tom Hopkins, the museum's curator, describes the job as "a unique challenge," underscoring the importance of these efforts in the preservation of the museum's collection. The National Cold War Exhibition, where these aircraft reside, is the UK's largest exhibition dedicated to this tense period in history. It houses 19 aircraft, alongside tanks, vehicles, models, and memorabilia, offering a comprehensive look at the era, including a section of the Berlin Wall. The museum's dedication to maintaining and displaying these artifacts ensures that future generations can learn about and appreciate the complexities of the Cold War.

A Spectacle for Visitors

Despite the intricate work being done, the museum remains open to the public, allowing visitors an up-close look at the cleaning process. This unique opportunity adds an extra layer of engagement to the museum experience, as guests can marvel at the skill and bravery of the cleaners as they work to preserve these historical treasures. The RAF Museum Cosford continues to offer a dynamic and educational experience, blending history with the thrill of watching expert abseilers in action.

As the cleaning operation at RAF Museum Cosford wraps up, it leaves behind not just pristine aircraft but also a heightened awareness of the importance of preservation. This annual event goes beyond simple maintenance, serving as a reminder of the dedication required to safeguard our historical heritage. Visitors and staff alike look forward to this spectacle, knowing that it signifies another year of the museum's commitment to excellence and education.