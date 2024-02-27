Radius Aerospace UK to Shut Shrewsbury Site in April, Affecting 120 Jobs

Radius Aerospace UK Ltd, an established aerospace manufacturer in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, has confirmed the closure of its facility by the end of April, impacting 120 employees. The decision comes after a year of deliberation and discussions with Unite the Union and the workforce, citing declining performance and a reduced order book as primary reasons. President Kevan Donohoe expressed his gratitude towards the staff for their dedication and commitment during challenging times.

Consultation and Closure Announcement

Last April, Radius Aerospace UK Ltd announced its intention to close the Shrewsbury site due to adverse market conditions. The company, which specializes in the production of aircraft engine and industrial gas turbine casings, has since engaged in consultations with Unite the Union and its employees. Despite efforts to maintain operations, the company confirmed that the Whitchurch Road site would cease its operations by April 30, leaving 120 staff members without employment.

Support for Affected Employees

In preparation for the closure, the company's HR leadership has been actively preparing the workforce for their next employment opportunities. A prospective employer day is scheduled for March 7, aiming to connect the soon-to-be-displaced workers with local businesses seeking new hires. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to supporting its employees through the transition. Additionally, site clearance will commence after manufacturing ceases, with completion targeted by August 31, in accordance with the lease agreement.

Future of the Site

As Radius Aerospace UK Ltd prepares to vacate the premises, the landlord has been authorized to begin advertising the property for lease starting February 29. This move signals the end of Radius Aerospace's operations in Shrewsbury but also opens up opportunities for new ventures to occupy the space. President Donohoe has assured that a small team will remain to assist with the site clearance, ensuring a smooth transition as the company winds down its operations.

The closure of Radius Aerospace UK Ltd's Shrewsbury site marks the end of an era for the company and its employees. As the aerospace industry continues to face challenges, the impact of such closures on local communities and the broader sector remains significant. The company's efforts to support its workforce through this transition are commendable, as is the proactive approach to facilitating new employment opportunities for those affected.