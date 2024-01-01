Radford Family’s Global Adventures: From Cornwall to Disneyland Paris in 2023

The year 2023 was a year of globetrotting for Sue Radford and her family, with their journeys culminating in a festive trip to Disneyland Paris. Known as the mother of 22 children from the Channel 5 TV show ’22 Kids and Counting at Christmas,’ Sue, along with her husband Noel, embarked on a series of family vacations throughout the year, taking their audience along through shared moments on their Instagram Stories.

Disneyland Paris: A Magical Ending to 2023

As 2023 drew to a close, the Radford family chose Disneyland Paris as their final holiday destination. With their Instagram Stories brimming with vivid accounts of their experiences, the family’s adventures in the magical kingdom included rides on Aladdin’s Magic Carpet and the Cars Road Trip attraction. Sue’s shared snapshots included selfies with her youngest daughter and daughter Aimee, donning a Mickey Mouse-themed headband.

Travel Chronicles of the Radford Family

Disneyland Paris was just the latest in a string of destinations that the Radford family toured since December 2021. From the tranquil beauty of Cornwall and the Lake District to the exhilarating thrill of Disney World and Lapland, the family’s travelogue has been diverse and expansive. Furthermore, Sue and Noel also enjoyed more exotic locations, such as the Maldives and Dubai, confirming that the family’s love for exploration knows no bounds. The family’s motorhome also plays a crucial role in their additional trips, offering them the flexibility to explore new places on a whim.

Criticism Amidst Celebration

While the Radford family’s travels and lifestyle have garnered a significant following, they have not been without controversy. ’22 Kids and Counting at Christmas,’ the family’s accompanying TV show, has faced criticism from some viewers for what they perceive as staged content and manufactured drama. Despite this, the Radford family remains committed to sharing their life and travels, focusing on family time and creating memorable experiences.

