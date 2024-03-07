Rachel Riley Named Ambassador for Oscar's Book Prize, Champions Early-Years Reading

Rachel Riley has been appointed as the ambassador for Oscar's Book Prize initiative, aiming to inspire and encourage early-years reading with children. The prize, supported by Amazon and the Evening Standard, seeks to find the best breakout illustrated book for young children. Amazon is teaming up with Oscar's Book Prize to create Oscar's Book Club, reaching children in areas with low engagement with the arts. Rachel Riley will be joining the campaign to champion early-years reading, alongside a judging panel including Zoey Dixon and Chris Haughton.

Championing Literacy at a Grass-Roots Level

Oscar's Book Prize, now in its eleventh year, honors the memory of Oscar, son of James Ashton and Viveka Alvestrand, who passed away due to a heart condition. It focuses on discovering magical storytelling through illustrated books for young readers. This year, with the introduction of Oscar's Book Club in collaboration with Amazon, the initiative takes a significant leap towards broadening its reach. Throughout April, Amazon Reading Volunteers will distribute the prize's shortlisted books and lead group reading sessions in schools and nurseries, aiming to spark a love for reading among young children.

Rachel Riley: From Numbers to Narratives

Rachel Riley, widely recognized for her work in promoting mathematics, has taken a new role in advocating for children's literature. With personal experience in the joys of reading to her own young children, Riley brings a unique perspective to Oscar's Book Club. Her involvement underscores the importance of storytelling in early childhood development and education. Riley's commitment to making literature accessible and engaging for children mirrors her efforts in demystifying mathematics, making her an ideal ambassador for this cause.

A Diverse and Distinguished Judging Panel

The judging panel for Oscar's Book Prize 2024 promises a rich blend of expertise and passion for children's literature. Rachel Riley will be joined by Zoey Dixon, a celebrated librarian, and Chris Haughton, a previous winner of the award and acclaimed children's author. Their diverse backgrounds will contribute to a comprehensive evaluation of this year's submissions, aiming to uncover new tales that can captivate and educate young minds. The involvement of Amazon's Lisa de Meyer and award co-founder Viveka Alvestrand further solidifies the prize's commitment to excellence in children's publishing.

The partnership between Oscar's Book Prize and Amazon, alongside Rachel Riley's ambassadorship, marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of engaging children with the arts and literature. This initiative not only honors the memory of Oscar but also paves the way for future generations to discover the joy and wonder of reading. With a focus on areas of low arts engagement, Oscar's Book Club aims to make a lasting impact on early-years literacy, fostering a love for books that will grow with the children it reaches.