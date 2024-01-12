RAC Study: Shell the Priciest, Morrisons the Cheapest for Fuel in the UK

A recent study by the RAC Foundation has disclosed that Shell forecourts are the priciest fuel providers in the UK, while supermarket chains like Morrisons hold the crown for the most economical fuel prices. On a particular Thursday, Shell demanded an average of 142.6p per litre for petrol and 151.2p per litre for diesel, a stark contrast to Morrisons’ rates of 136.9p per litre for petrol and 145.5p per litre for diesel. This disparity translates to a noticeable difference; filling up a 55-litre family car with petrol would cost roughly £3.14 less at Morrisons compared to Shell.

Behind Shell’s Higher Pricing

Shell explained that their prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including the cost of obtaining the fuel itself, transportation expenditures, and the operational costs of their sites. Interestingly, Shell only exercises control over their pricing at company-owned stations, which constitute only half of their UK network. The remaining half, which are independently owned, set their prices autonomously.

Data Collection and Analysis

The intriguing findings of the RAC Foundation are based on data voluntarily submitted to the Competition and Markets Authority by the retailers themselves. This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to render the fuel market more transparent and user-friendly.

The Shift in Asda’s Position

The report also delves into Asda’s historical standing as the provider of the cheapest fuel, a reputation that took a hit following a controversial takeover by the Issa brothers in 2021. This event led to significant debt and widespread criticism for increasing fuel profit margins. Despite the recent fall in fuel prices to their lowest since October 2021, courtesy of a decline in oil prices, concerns persist that continuing unrest in the Middle East could once again drive prices up.