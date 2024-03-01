Quirky Portobello Studio Hits Market: Perfect Project for Renovation Enthusiasts

A unique one-bedroom studio apartment, nestled in the heart of Portobello and boasting traditional features, is now available for purchase. This property, requiring significant modernisation, presents a golden opportunity for those with a vision to transform and invest in the charm of tenement living. Priced at offers over £115,000, it represents both an excellent first-time buy and an investment prospect.

Unique Features and Renovation Potential

The studio apartment, situated on the bustling Portobello High Street, is part of a traditional tenement building. Despite needing major TLC, it features exposed wooden floorboards and dated wooden paneling throughout the living space, offering a canvas for creative renovation. The kitchen and bathroom reveal the property's age, with outdated fixtures and signs of wear. However, these spaces provide a fantastic opportunity for modernisation. The bedroom is spacious, allowing for a comfortable living area once refurbished.

Location and Lifestyle

Living in Portobello offers a unique lifestyle, with the property located close to the city's vibrant centre and a variety of local amenities. The area is known for its community spirit, picturesque beachfront, and eclectic mix of shops, bars, and eateries. The flat also benefits from a shared communal garden, offering a tranquil escape from the urban environment. Its location ensures that residents have everything they need within easy reach, including a nearby Asda Superstore and the extensive shopping options at Fort Kinnaird Retail Park.

Investment Opportunity

Listed by McQueen Legal, this flat is highlighted as an ideal investment for those looking to enter the housing market or expand their portfolio. The demand for properties in Portobello, coupled with the potential for value increase post-renovation, makes this studio a compelling option. An early viewing is recommended for those interested in seizing this renovation project and embracing the lifestyle that Portobello has to offer.

The appeal of this studio apartment lies not just in its potential for transformation but also in the opportunity it presents to be part of a vibrant and thriving community. As Portobello continues to attract attention for its unique blend of city living and seaside charm, this property stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of tenement life and the ever-present opportunity for renewal and revival.