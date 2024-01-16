Quentin Blake's Historic Home for Sale: Own a Piece of Literary History

A piece of literary history is now within grasp as a 600-year-old Grade II Listed Medieval home, previously owned by acclaimed book illustrator Quentin Blake, is up for sale. The property, nestled on All Saints Street in Hastings, is listed for 950,000, offering five bedrooms, two bathrooms, adaptable working spaces, and a well-tended garden. The home was a creative sanctuary for Blake from 1972 to 2022, during which he illustrated over 300 books, including 18 for celebrated children's author Roald Dahl.

A Home Imbued with History

The house, tracing its roots back to the mid-15th century, bears witness to numerous modernizations, notably in the 1600s and 1920s. Despite these updates, the property retains a wealth of original features, including pargeting, a decorative plastering technique synonymous with the Elizabethan period. The current owners have undertaken an empathetic revamp of the property, preserving its historical character while ensuring it offers contemporary comforts.

A Sanctuary Amidst Nature

The property showcases a harmoniously landscaped garden, boasting sunny terraces and traditional English planting. With the sea and the beach just a few steps away, the house offers a tranquil retreat amidst the bustling historic hub of Hastings Old Town.

More Than Just a Home

The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration, set to open its doors in 2024, is a testament to Blake's enduring impact on the creative arts. However, the house itself is no stranger to public service. In the 19th century, it served as the Merry Christmas Beer House, providing weary travelers with much-needed respite. Today, it stands as a lovingly restored testament to its past, ready to welcome future generations.