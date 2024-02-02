Queen's Thoughts Revealed: Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Too White, Says New Book

In a recently released book, 'My Mother and I,' former Majesty magazine editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward, reveals the late Queen Elizabeth II's private opinions on the wedding dress of the Duchess of Sussex. The Queen, as per Seward's account, found Meghan Markle's dress exceedingly white for a woman previously married. Queen Elizabeth II's traditional views on wedding etiquette starkly contrasted the modern approach adopted by Meghan Markle for her nuptial to Prince Harry.

Queen's Opinion: A Mark of Tradition

The Queen's perspective, as shared by Seward, resonates with her known adherence to tradition and propriety. The Queen believed Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding gown, in its flamboyant display of virginal white, was inappropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in a church. However, Queen Elizabeth II confined these views to her inner circle, sharing them only with a select few, including her cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson.

Other Royal Concerns

Beyond the dress, Seward's book also highlights the Queen's discomfort with certain aspects of the wedding. These include Prince Philip's decision to walk down the aisle without a stick, despite his failing health, and her perceived high-handedness of the couple before and after the wedding. The Queen's reaction to Archbishop Michael Curry's long sermon was also mentioned, revealing her dislike for extended sermons.

Insights into the Queen's Private Thoughts

These revelations, published in the Daily Mail, offer a rare glimpse into the late monarch's personal thoughts and standards regarding royal weddings. Notably, the Queen reportedly never voiced her opinion about the Duchess of Sussex to anyone outside her closest confidantes. Her concerns about Prince Harry and Meghan's decisions, their move to the US, and their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, attest to the Queen's deeply ingrained sense of royal decorum and duty.