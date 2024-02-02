Queen Elizabeth II's Former Range Rover Now on Sale: The Enduring Allure of Royal Memorabilia

Queen Elizabeth II's 2016 Range Rover, a prestigious vehicle driven by the royal herself, is now on the market. The vehicle, with its royal provenance, has been listed for sale at Bramley Motor Cars in the U.K., bearing a price tag of £224,850. The car, finished in a dark sapphire blue with an ivory leather interior, has a mere 18,206 miles on the gauge. Its royal and presidential provenance, as it has been photographed with prominent figures like Barack Obama, makes it an unparalleled vehicle.

Unique Royal Provenance

The Range Rover, commissioned by the Royal Household and used by the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, is a long wheelbase version from the Autobiography trim level. It features a powerful 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged diesel V8 engine. There's a total of 18,000 miles on its clock, 2,586 of which were covered during its royal ownership. The sale includes its original number plates, OU16 XVH, providing a nostalgic touch of the Queen's reign.

Royal Memorabilia on the Rise

There has been an increase in demand for cars previously used by the royal family, spotlighting the enduring fascination with royal memorabilia. In November 2023, a 2004 Range Rover used by Queen Elizabeth sold for £132,750 at auction. The current listing price for the 2016 Range Rover, considerably higher than the previous sale, reflects the premium associated with royal provenance. A new model would cost about half of that, highlighting the value that items with a royal connection can command.

Considerations for Prospective Buyers

Prospective buyers of such a vehicle need to consider the premium that comes with its royal history. The Range Rover has gained popularity for its royal connections, having been first delivered to Queen Elizabeth and used by the royal household, including the Obamas on a state visit. Its unique Loire blue finish, ivory leather interior, and its history of royal and presidential use make it an unrivalled vehicle in the collectors' market.