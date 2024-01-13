en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Gift to Charles III: A Sealed Letter Among Her Last Papers

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Gift to Charles III: A Sealed Letter Among Her Last Papers

In a tribute to the Queen’s dedication to her duties and her family, a new biography reveals that Queen Elizabeth II left a sealed letter for her son, King Charles III, among her final official papers before her passing. The late Queen, even in her last moments, was deeply engaged with her responsibilities, and this personal letter, intended solely for her son and successor, serves as a testament to her commitment.

Queen’s Final Letter: A Personal Touch Amidst Official Duties

According to the biography, the Queen’s final set of papers, contained in her red box, included a private letter to Charles. The red boxes, a significant part of the monarch’s daily duties, were a constant presence in her life, with the exception of Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. The biography illustrates how, even on her deathbed at Balmoral, the Queen was actively involved in her official duties, which included approving the shortlist of candidates for the Order of Merit. It also reveals that the contents of the letter remain confidential, meant exclusively for King Charles III.

The Queen’s Final Moments: Peaceful and Committed

The Queen’s last moments, as described in the biography, were tranquil. Her private secretary’s memo, now housed in the Royal Archives, depicts her passing as sudden, with Charles having to rush to Balmoral by helicopter. The biography also shares a poignant detail about the Queen’s final hours – a locked red box of paperwork found at her bedside included two sealed letters. One was the personal letter to her son and heir, and the other was addressed to her private secretary.

Charles III Biography: An Insightful Look at the Queen’s Life

The biography, titled ‘Charles III’ and authored by Robert Hardman, is set to release on January 18. It provides an in-depth look into Queen Elizabeth II’s life, her role as a mother, and her relationship with her son, who has now ascended to the throne. The book’s revelations about the Queen’s final days, including her commitment to her duties and the personal letter left for her son, serve as a powerful reminder of the Queen’s dedication to her responsibilities and her family.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
3 mins ago
News24 Weekend Edition: A Tapestry of Human Experience, Cultural Celebration, and Societal Insights
This week’s edition of News24’s digital weekend magazine presents a rich tapestry of human experience, cultural celebration, and societal insights. The narratives span from personal journeys of love and fatherhood to the intersection of art and wildlife conservation, and the changing dynamics in holiday seasons and the world of wines. There’s also a glance at
News24 Weekend Edition: A Tapestry of Human Experience, Cultural Celebration, and Societal Insights
Bishop of Blackburn Challenges Privatization of Children's Care System
24 mins ago
Bishop of Blackburn Challenges Privatization of Children's Care System
Hayle Mourns the Loss of Beloved Centenarian William 'Toddy' Hooper
25 mins ago
Hayle Mourns the Loss of Beloved Centenarian William 'Toddy' Hooper
Asantehene Destools Queen Mother of Offinso, Instates New Chief
12 mins ago
Asantehene Destools Queen Mother of Offinso, Instates New Chief
Rise in Moral Policing Incidents in Karnataka Sparks Widespread Condemnation
17 mins ago
Rise in Moral Policing Incidents in Karnataka Sparks Widespread Condemnation
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
20 mins ago
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
Latest Headlines
World News
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
12 seconds
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
16 seconds
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
1 min
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
2 mins
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
2 mins
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
2 mins
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
2 mins
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
3 mins
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
3 mins
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
11 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app