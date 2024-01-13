Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Gift to Charles III: A Sealed Letter Among Her Last Papers

In a tribute to the Queen’s dedication to her duties and her family, a new biography reveals that Queen Elizabeth II left a sealed letter for her son, King Charles III, among her final official papers before her passing. The late Queen, even in her last moments, was deeply engaged with her responsibilities, and this personal letter, intended solely for her son and successor, serves as a testament to her commitment.

Queen’s Final Letter: A Personal Touch Amidst Official Duties

According to the biography, the Queen’s final set of papers, contained in her red box, included a private letter to Charles. The red boxes, a significant part of the monarch’s daily duties, were a constant presence in her life, with the exception of Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. The biography illustrates how, even on her deathbed at Balmoral, the Queen was actively involved in her official duties, which included approving the shortlist of candidates for the Order of Merit. It also reveals that the contents of the letter remain confidential, meant exclusively for King Charles III.

The Queen’s Final Moments: Peaceful and Committed

The Queen’s last moments, as described in the biography, were tranquil. Her private secretary’s memo, now housed in the Royal Archives, depicts her passing as sudden, with Charles having to rush to Balmoral by helicopter. The biography also shares a poignant detail about the Queen’s final hours – a locked red box of paperwork found at her bedside included two sealed letters. One was the personal letter to her son and heir, and the other was addressed to her private secretary.

Charles III Biography: An Insightful Look at the Queen’s Life

The biography, titled ‘Charles III’ and authored by Robert Hardman, is set to release on January 18. It provides an in-depth look into Queen Elizabeth II’s life, her role as a mother, and her relationship with her son, who has now ascended to the throne. The book’s revelations about the Queen’s final days, including her commitment to her duties and the personal letter left for her son, serve as a powerful reminder of the Queen’s dedication to her responsibilities and her family.