Queen Elizabeth II's Love for Art Takes Her to Kindred Studios in West London

In an engaging visit to Kindred Studios in Shepherd's Bush, London, Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated her deep appreciation for art and craftsmanship on February 14th, 2024. Accompanied by her daughter, Laura Lopes, the Queen marveled at the eclectic mix of painters, sculptors, and modern artists working at the studios.

A Creative Encounter

Recommended by Laura Lopes, the Queen's visit unveiled her genuine interest in art and its preservation. She met with various artists, including Cordelia Plunket, mother of her equerry Major Ollie Plunket. The Queen admired Plunket's quirky art pieces, which added a touch of whimsy to the studio's atmosphere.

During her tour, the Queen also encountered a painting of her step-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, which piqued her curiosity and admiration. The artwork, a testament to the skill and talent of the artists at Kindred Studios, served as a reminder of the Queen's enduring connection to her family.

Restoration and Craftsmanship

The highlight of the Queen's visit was her interaction with master conservator Piran Harte, who specializes in furniture restoration. The Queen expressed her admiration for Harte's craftsmanship and even revealed her intent to bring some of her own pieces for him to repair.

Harte's work has gained recognition for its attention to detail and historical accuracy. Notably, he reassembled a Burmese wooden throne, which now stands proudly on display at the British Museum. The Queen's interest in Harte's work reflects her commitment to preserving history and promoting artisanal skills.

A Vibrant Artistic Community

Kindred Studios boasts a diverse and thriving artistic community, with artists working in various mediums, from intricate textiles to ethically-sourced taxidermy. The Queen showed enthusiasm for these unique creations, further emphasizing her support for contemporary art.

The Queen's visit to Kindred Studios not only underscored her love for art and craftsmanship but also highlighted the importance of nurturing creative spaces. By engaging with the artists and conservators at Kindred Studios, she acknowledged their invaluable contributions to the cultural landscape of the United Kingdom.

As the world turns its attention to the transforming cultural landscape, Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Kindred Studios serves as a reminder that art, in all its forms, has the power to inspire and connect people.