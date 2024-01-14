en English
United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth II Angered by Sussexes’ Decision to Name Daughter ‘Lilibet’: New Book

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Queen Elizabeth II Angered by Sussexes' Decision to Name Daughter 'Lilibet': New Book

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly incensed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to name their daughter ‘Lilibet’, after her affectionate childhood nickname, according to a new biography, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court,’ by royal writer Robert Hardman. This claim contravenes the Sussexes’ assertion that they had the queen’s endorsement to use the cherished nickname.

‘As angry as I’d ever seen her’

Insiders described the queen as being ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her,’ the book reveals, contradicting the couple’s claims that Her Majesty had approved the name. The controversy sparked off when Harry and Meghan announced their daughter’s name, stating that the queen had given her blessing, an assertion contradicted by a palace statement.

A Battle for the Truth

The Sussexes even threatened to sue newspapers that reported the BBC’s claim that the queen had not given her permission. However, these threats failed to materialize. The nickname ‘Lilibet’ held a close place in the queen’s heart, having been used intimately by her parents and her husband, Prince Philip.

Another Layer to the Royal Drama

The revelation in Hardman’s book adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family. Interestingly, this incident was conspicuously absent from Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’. The Sussexes’ office has been approached for comment regarding the book’s claims, adding yet another chapter to the ongoing royal saga.

United Kingdom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

