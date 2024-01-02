en English
Queen Camilla: A Journey from Controversy to Respect

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST


Camilla Parker Bowles, the woman who once courted controversy and public disdain, is now officially recognized as Her Majesty The Queen. Born on July 17, 1947, and raised in East Sussex, Camilla married King Charles III in 2005, after ending her previous marriage to British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles. Since her marriage to the King, she has devoted herself to supporting more than 90 charities, and was crowned Queen alongside Charles on May 6, 2023.

Breaking with Tradition

In a significant departure from the norm, King Charles and Queen Camilla have chosen to commence the New Year at Balmoral, eschewing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of staying at Sandringham in Norfolk. The pair will spend the ensuing weeks at Birkhall, the King’s preferred residence on the Balmoral estate. Famously the Scottish home of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Birkhall was bequeathed to Prince Charles following her passing in 2002. The royal couple marked the close of the year by attending a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene at Sandringham.

A Love Story that Shocked the Nation

King Charles and Camilla’s relationship, infamously beginning as an affair during their respective marriages, has been a source of persistent public scrutiny. The tumultuous love story, which led to widespread backlash and even royal disapproval, was eventually given a chance to blossom when the couple tied the knot in 2005.

Grace Under Fire: A Strategy for Redemption

The journey towards public acceptance has not been easy for Camilla. Her involvement in the affair with Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana cast a long shadow over her public image. However, rather than seeking the limelight, Camilla has chosen to maintain a low profile, focusing on her duties as the queen consort and her commitment to charitable causes. According to PR expert Luana Ribeira, Camilla’s steadfast devotion to her role and her ‘keep calm and carry on’ attitude are key to her redemption. While she may never attain the adoration afforded to Princess Diana or Kate Middleton, Camilla has, through her quiet persistence, earned a measure of respect from the British public.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

