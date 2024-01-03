QBE Group to Pay £386k in Interest for Delayed Covid Insurance Payouts

Global insurance heavyweight, QBE Group, has been compelled to pay over £386,000 in interest to 86 small businesses. This follows a delay in Covid insurance claim payouts. The decision could potentially pave the way for insurers to disburse up to £1.6 billion in interest to customers who experienced similar delays. The Covid-19 pandemic saw approximately 370,000 small businesses file claims under business interruption policies. These claims were initially declined with insurers arguing that the policies were not designed to cover government-imposed lockdowns. However, a series of legal disputes, culminating in a Supreme Court ruling in favor of policyholders in 2021, led insurers to start paying out some claims.

The Financial Ombudsman’s Ruling

The Financial Ombudsman decreed that an 8% annual interest rate should be applied to delayed claims. This ruling has resulted in QBE’s payment and could potentially inspire thousands of businesses to seek similar compensation. It’s a key step that may lead to a significant financial shake-up within the insurance industry.

Voices from the Ground

Jeff Salmon, CEO of Salmon Assessors, has been vocal about the issue, urging other policyholders to claim interest. He highlighted the significant struggle businesses endured due to the insurers’ delay tactics. There’s a clear call for businesses to stand up and seek the financial compensation they are due.

QBE’s Stance

In response to the issue, QBE expressed its stance on the complexity of Covid-19 business interruption claims. The company emphasized its commitment to adhere to regulatory and legal obligations while promptly addressing claims, considering the circumstances of the customers. However, the final cost to the insurance industry, should more businesses follow suit, is estimated to exceed £1.6 billion.