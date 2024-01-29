PwC's Bradford Office: A Catalyst for Local Economic Growth

In a resounding nod to Bradford's economic potential, one of the world's largest accounting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has laid a cornerstone in the city's growth narrative. In May 2019, PwC unfurled its banner in an office located on Godwin Street. The office, which initially opened its doors to around 60 employees, has since swelled to a robust workforce of 181, marking a significant contribution to the local economy.

Revitalizing Bradford's Economic Landscape

The arrival of a global brand like PwC in Bradford has been nothing short of transformative for the city, particularly in the wake of office closures in other cities such as Hull. The firm's commitment to the community is evident in its employment practices, which show a clear preference for hiring Bradford residents. This strategy has not only boosted local employment but also instilled a sense of faith in the city's potential among its inhabitants.

A Beacon Amidst the Pandemic

As the Covid pandemic swept across the globe, triggering a shift towards remote work, PwC's leadership in Bradford stood firm in their commitment to maintaining office-based work. This decision resonated positively, underscoring the company's dedication to the city and its workforce, even amidst global uncertainty.

Enriching the Local Talent Pool

Furthermore, PwC hasn't just been creating jobs; it has also been cultivating future talent. The company has actively engaged with local schools and colleges, encouraging young Bradfordians to consider local employment opportunities and pursue skilled jobs within the city. This initiative offers an appealing alternative to the traditional route of relocating to larger cities in search of employment opportunities.

Andy Ward, an audit and transactions partner at PwC, emphasized the company's role in inspiring local youth. By offering them a choice to stay in Bradford for career opportunities, PwC is not only bolstering the local economy but also enhancing the city's sense of community and self-reliance.