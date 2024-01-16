Public Outcry as Love Island's Anton Danyluk Joins All Stars Lineup Amid Past Blackface Controversy

In an event sparking public outrage, Anton Danyluk, a former participant of ITV's Love Island, has been selected again for the show's South African spin-off, All Stars, despite his previous involvement in a racial controversy. The 29-year-old Scottish gym owner found himself in the eye of a storm when a photograph from 2014 portraying him in blackface, impersonating Mr. T for Halloween, emerged during his 2019 Love Island debut.

Public Backlash Over Casting Decision

The inclusion of Danyluk in the new series has stirred a significant backlash. Many viewers took to social media to vent their disbelief and disappointment, calling the decision 'atrocious'. Critics argue that ITV is disregarding Danyluk's past racist act by including him in the All Stars lineup. Even more contentious is the pairing of Danyluk with Hannah Elizabeth, a participant from the inaugural series of Love Island.

Anton Danyluk's Journey Through Controversy

Along with the racial controversy, Danyluk has been subjected to intense online trolling for changes in his physical appearance post-Love Island. The gym owner conceded to agreeing with the criticism about his weight gain, which he highlighted as a deliberate choice owing to his engagement in bodybuilding activities. Danyluk has candidly spoken about the harsh trolling he endured and his determination to defy his critics by reverting to his former physique.

ITV's Stance Amid the Controversy

Despite the public outcry, ITV has remained committed to their casting decision, emphasizing their dedication to fostering an inclusive environment in the Love Island villa. The network has reportedly provided inclusion training to the Islanders, demonstrating their intent to create a respectful and understanding atmosphere for all participants. However, this commitment has been questioned by many, given the decision to include a contestant with a past marred by racial insensitivity.