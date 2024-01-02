en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, in a recent announcement, clarified its total voting rights in line with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As of 31 December 2023, the Company has provided an update on its capital structure and voting rights, aiming to maintain transparency in its operations and dealings.

Transparency in Capital Structure

The Company’s announcement delves into the details of its capital structure, confirming that it holds no shares in treasury. This includes consideration of shares recently repurchased for cancellation. It is to be noted that any transactions that may not have settled yet are still accounted for in the total voting rights figure.

Importance of Voting Rights Figure

This detailed disclosure of total voting rights is crucial for shareholders. It serves as the baseline figure in their calculations to ascertain whether they need to declare their interest in, or any alterations to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc.

Adherence to FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules

This disclosure is in strict adherence to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure and Transparency Rules. These regulations mandate that such disclosures be made to ensure transparency, fairness, and a level playing field in the market. The Company’s commitment to these rules underlines its dedication to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and investor relations.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Executes Share Buy-Back Program

By Wojciech Zylm

Graphite One Inc. Marks 2023 with Significant Milestones, Eyes Ambitious Goals for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Ascential Finalizes Sale of Digital Commerce Business, Announces Leadership Transition

By BNN Correspondents

Allianz Holdings to Expand Commercial Insurance Portfolio in 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to ...
@Business · 42 seconds
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to ...
heart comment 0
SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement

By María Alejandra Trujillo

SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement
Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme

By Wojciech Zylm

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme
Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic Move Towards Decarbonization

By Dil Bar Irshad

Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic Move Towards Decarbonization
Latest Headlines
World News
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
11 seconds
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
25 seconds
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
34 seconds
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
34 seconds
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
45 seconds
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
49 seconds
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
1 min
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
2 mins
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
2 mins
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app