ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, in a recent announcement, clarified its total voting rights in line with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As of 31 December 2023, the Company has provided an update on its capital structure and voting rights, aiming to maintain transparency in its operations and dealings.

Transparency in Capital Structure

The Company’s announcement delves into the details of its capital structure, confirming that it holds no shares in treasury. This includes consideration of shares recently repurchased for cancellation. It is to be noted that any transactions that may not have settled yet are still accounted for in the total voting rights figure.

Importance of Voting Rights Figure

This detailed disclosure of total voting rights is crucial for shareholders. It serves as the baseline figure in their calculations to ascertain whether they need to declare their interest in, or any alterations to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc.

Adherence to FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules

This disclosure is in strict adherence to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure and Transparency Rules. These regulations mandate that such disclosures be made to ensure transparency, fairness, and a level playing field in the market. The Company’s commitment to these rules underlines its dedication to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and investor relations.