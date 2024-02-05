Proposed 'Taxi Tax' Threatens UK's Hospitality Industry with 5 Million Fewer Visits

For the UK's hospitality industry, a new storm is brewing on the horizon. A proposed change in tax legislation could see minicab fares increase by 20%, a development that could hit the already struggling industry hard. This looming hike is the result of a High Court ruling classifying taxi firms, not individual drivers, as contractually responsible for customers, thereby potentially making them liable for charging Value Added Tax (VAT) on fares. This is a significant shift from the current system where minicab companies are exempted from VAT, as their drivers are deemed independent contractors usually not earning beyond the VAT threshold.

The 'Taxi Tax' and Its Implications

The proposed VAT hike, dubbed the 'Taxi Tax', has sparked widespread concern among industry leaders and campaigners. They warn that this could result in an estimated five million fewer trips to pubs and restaurants, further hurting a sector still recovering from the economic aftershocks of recent times. Their fears are not unfounded. Data from YouGov suggests that a 20% increase in minicab fares would make a third of potential customers think twice about hailing a taxi. This could translate to a significant dip in the number of trips to hospitality establishments across the UK.

Public Sentiment and the Taxi Industry's Response

The public sentiment mirrors the concerns of the industry. Almost 70% of adults oppose the fare increase, reflecting a broad consensus against the proposed 'Taxi Tax'. In response, the taxi industry is rallying for an exemption for drivers from VAT. The Stop the Taxi Tax campaign is calling for government intervention to halt the implementation of the tax, citing not just the potential economic impact but also the risk to individual safety as fewer people might opt for minicabs.

Government Action Amidst Growing Pressure

The Treasury, cognizant of the implications of the High Court ruling, plans to publish a consultation on the matter. However, the clock is ticking as the potential loss of revenue for the hospitality industry and the effect on voter sentiment could be significant, more so in an election year. The government is under increasing pressure to act, with the potential fallout of the 'Taxi Tax' looming large over the UK's hospitality industry and beyond.