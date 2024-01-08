Proposed Solar Farm in New Milton Aims to Power 5,000 Homes Annually

In a progressive step towards the United Kingdom’s ambitious climate goals, Infraland and Boultbee Brooks Renewable Energy have put forward a proposal for a solar farm near Walkford Farm in New Milton. Not just an ordinary venture, this solar farm holds the potential to power a staggering 5,000 homes annually, offering a sustainable and renewable source of energy for the next four decades.

Saving the Environment One Solar Panel at a Time

With the exact number of solar panels still under consideration, the project’s environmental impact is nonetheless impressive. Once operational, the solar farm is projected to save an estimated 3,370 tonnes of CO2 each year. The significance of this figure cannot be understated in the fight against climate change and the drive towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Minimizing Disruption, Maximizing Benefits

The developers are mindful of the potential disruption that the construction of the solar farm may cause. As such, construction activities will be strategically scheduled to occur during certain hours, ensuring minimal disturbance to the local community. The proposal also includes the construction of temporary access roads and robust security measures to ensure the smooth and secure operation of the solar farm.

A National Commitment to Renewable Energy

But the New Milton solar farm is just a piece of a larger jigsaw. This project is one of 16 similar ventures planned by the developers across the nation, with a collective potential to supply electricity to a whopping 96,000 homes. This nationwide initiative signifies the UK’s solid commitment to renewable energy generation as a pivotal part of its strategy to combat climate change and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by transitioning away from fossil fuel-based electricity.

