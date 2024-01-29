Proposed Solar Farm in Cornwall to Power 12,000 Homes and Benefit Community

Europe's largest generator of renewable energy, Speedwell Solar Farm Limited, has proposed an ambitious plan to establish a solar farm in the heart of Cornwall. The farm, located at Lanyon Farm, Gwinear, is expected to generate enough power to sustain approximately 12,000 homes, offering a green energy solution to a substantial number of residents.

Development Overview

The solar farm project, spanning across an expansive 77-hectare area, includes an array of features designed to benefit the local community. Most notably, the development plans include a 50-space car park and a wildlife area dedicated to Gwinear Community School. The farm, strategically located near various local businesses, is expected to add value to the region.

A Step Towards Renewable Energy

Owned by Statkraft, a leading renewable energy company, Speedwell Solar Farm is projected to have an impressive export capacity of up to 40MW of electricity. The solar panels, despite their potent energy output, would occupy less than half of the site. The remaining land would be devoted to agricultural and non-agricultural uses, ensuring the project's harmony with its natural surroundings.

Community Impact and Benefits

In a promising move, the project pledges to contribute £8,000 annually to a Community Benefit Fund over its anticipated 40-year operation period. This provision signifies the project's commitment to not only generate renewable energy but also foster community development. Construction of the proposed development, if approved, is anticipated to span six to nine months.

A previous attempt to develop a solar farm on the site by Good Energy Limited was initially refused, appealed, and ultimately quashed at the High Court in 2015. Now, with renewed vigor and a solid proposal, Speedwell Solar Farm Limited seeks to make a positive impact on Cornwall's renewable energy landscape. Detailed information about the proposal can be accessed through the planning application PA23/09696 on the Cornwall Council's planning portal.