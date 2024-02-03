Proposed Scrap Metal Facility in Walsall Faces Rejection Over Environmental Concerns

Enviroarm Limited, a leading player in the recycling industry, has put forth a plan to convert a storage site on Fryers Road, Walsall, into a facility for scrap metal processing and vehicle dismantling. The company's ambitious project, however, is facing significant pushback from Walsall Council's planning officers.

Concerns Over Potential Environmental Impact

Chief among the objections to the proposal is the potential adverse impact on neighboring residential areas and Bloxwich Academy. These locales are situated within a 400-meter radius of the proposed site. The focal points of concern are the possible excessive noise, dust, and odor pollution that could emanate from the site's operations.

Operational Details of the Proposed Facility

The proposed facility, if it gets the green light, would employ a staff of nine and would operate from 7 am to 6 pm on weekdays, and until 1 pm on Saturdays. The site would remain closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays. Enviroarm Limited's goal is to process 1000 tonnes of scrap metal and dismantle up to 50 end-of-life vehicles every month.

Discrepancies and Objections to the Proposal

Despite the Canal and River Trust not raising any objections to the proposal, the Environmental Protection team has flagged issues. The team pointed out that the application lacks sufficient information on how the facility would manage noise, dust, and odor. Furthermore, they highlighted a discrepancy in the application, with references made to general waste processing. This does not align with the development's stated purpose of scrap metal and vehicle processing. As a result of these concerns, the proposal is considered to be in violation of the Saved Unitary Development Plan Policy. This policy seeks to protect local amenities from disturbances such as those that might arise from the proposed facility.