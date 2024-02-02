Property Maintenance Group Seeks Multi-Trade Professional

A respected property maintenance group, John Ward & Sons Property Maintenance Ltd, is actively seeking a multi-talented professional for a high-profile social housing contract.

This opportunity is a rare blend of reactive and planned maintenance tasks, requiring an individual with a diverse skill set that encompasses carpentry, plumbing, painting, decorating, and minor plastering and tiling tasks, including window and door repairs. The role is initially being offered on a temporary basis for 12 weeks, with an hourly rate of GBP 17 to GBP 20, contingent on the candidate's transportation arrangements.

Remuneration and Benefits

As part of the package, the right candidate may be offered a company vehicle and fuel card for the duration of the temporary term. Beyond the initial 12 weeks, there is a strong potential for this role to transition into a permanent position. The salary for the permanent role, typically ranging between GBP 30,000 and GBP 34,000 per annum, is open for negotiation. This presents an excellent opportunity for the successful candidate to secure a stable income and solidify their position in the industry.

Requirements and Responsibilities

As a multi-trade professional, the candidate will be required to demonstrate proficiency in varied trades, utilizing both hand tools and power tools, and exhibiting a strong attention to detail. The individual will need to manage workloads effectively to meet strict deadlines and maintain high standards of work in both occupied and void domestic properties. Knowledge of safety procedures and problem-solving skills are also crucial in this role. A basic DBS check will be required for the position, and some candidates may also require MOD security vetting.

Location and Application Process

The coverage area for this role extends across Devon and parts of North Cornwall, including Bude, making it ideally suited to candidates based in Plymouth or Exeter. Individuals who believe they fit the criteria and are interested in this exciting opportunity are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. For further information, potential candidates can reach out to Serena Ryan at Build Recruitment.