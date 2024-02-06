Project Gigabit: UK Government's £5 Billion Broadband Initiative

The UK government has announced a £5 billion initiative dubbed Project Gigabit, aiming to enhance broadband connectivity in remote areas of the country. The project, aiming to overcome the logistical and financial challenges associated with developing digital infrastructure in less accessible regions, will primarily use local and regional contracts to subsidise network suppliers. These suppliers will then extend gigabit-capable networks to areas that wouldn't typically receive service through standard commercial means.

Project Gigabit and GBVS

The cornerstone of Project Gigabit is the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme (GBVS), a program providing targeted assistance for individuals and communities wishing to upgrade their broadband connectivity. The GBVS particularly focuses on places where a Project Gigabit procurement or contract does not cover, identified by a Unique Property Reference Number (UPRN). With the scheme, eligible households and businesses can receive up to £4,500 to facilitate the installation of a gigabit-capable broadband connection. The government has also launched a dedicated page for checking GBVS eligibility based on one's address.

Contractors and Implementation

Connexin, a major player in the UK's digital landscape, has secured a contract under Project Gigabit to extend its Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network to over 34,000 premises in Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire. The contract, worth £58.609m in public subsidy, anticipates the availability of gigabit-capable broadband for the first premises in early 2025. The ultimate goal of Project Gigabit is to extend 1Gbps capable networks to at least 85% of UK premises by the end of 2025, with nationwide coverage expected around 2030.

Other Beneficiaries

Alongside Connexin, other companies have also secured contracts under the Project Gigabit programme. CityFibre, the UK's largest independent full fibre platform, has been awarded five new contracts under Project Gigabit. These contracts, representing over £782m in government subsidies, will subsidise the rollout of full fibre infrastructure to over 202,000 rural properties in various regions. The implementation of these contracts, coupled with the GBVS, is expected to bring transformative changes to the digital capabilities of rural homes and businesses across the country.