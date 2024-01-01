en English
Law

Prisoner Protests Indefinite IPP Sentences Through Daring Escapes

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Prisoner Protests Indefinite IPP Sentences Through Daring Escapes

In a daring act of protest against the indefinite nature of Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences, Joe Outlaw, a prisoner serving an IPP sentence, escaped onto the roof of HMP Frankland in Durham on June 21, during the summer solstice. Known for housing some of the country’s most serious offenders, this high-security prison became the stage for Outlaw’s audacious demonstration. This, however, was not his first act of defiance. Outlaw had previously taken to the rooftop of HMP Manchester, also known as Strangeways, in a similar protest.

IPP Sentences: A Controversial Legacy

IPP sentences were introduced as a measure to contain offenders whose crimes were severe but did not warrant a life sentence. The intention was to protect the public from individuals deemed too dangerous for release, even after their sentence term was completed. However, due to inconsistent application and the resulting disproportionately long periods of incarceration without a clear path for release, IPP sentences were abolished in 2012.

Despite their abolition, they continue to cast a long shadow over the British judicial system. There are still 2,921 inmates on IPP sentences. Of these, 1,269 have never been released, while 1,652 have been recalled to custody, resulting in an indefinite cycle of imprisonment.

Joe Outlaw: A Decade Behind Bars

Joe Outlaw, who was sentenced to an IPP in 2011 for armed robbery, is one such inmate. Despite an initial 18-year tariff reduced to nine on appeal, Outlaw has now spent over a decade in prison. Apart from one instance, he has never assaulted staff or other inmates and yet, following his rooftop protests, he was isolated in HMP Belmarsh. Outlaw’s contention is that the system is rigged to make release virtually impossible, a belief that fuels his acts of protest.

A Glimmer of Hope? The Proposed Reforms

In recognition of the unfairness of IPPs, the current Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk, announced reforms aimed at reducing the licence period for released IPP prisoners from 10 years to three. While these reforms are a step in the right direction, it remains uncertain if they will benefit inmates like Outlaw or provide them with a clear path to release. For Outlaw and many others, the struggle against the legacy of IPP sentences continues.

Law United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

