en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Pringles Hack Sparks Conversation on Declining DIY Skills in the UK

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Pringles Hack Sparks Conversation on Declining DIY Skills in the UK

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and TikTok user tipcentric has embodied this truism with an ingenious hack for keeping paint tools clean using none other than a Pringles packet. The video, amassing an impressive 12.1 million views, demonstrates the use of the Pringles lid and tube as makeshift protective covers for paint rollers during pauses and storage periods. As with all things internet, reactions varied from admiration for the originality to skepticism and humor about the unconventional application of the crisp packet.

The Pringles Hack: A DIY Revolution or Just Another TikTok Trend?

Tipcentric’s method involves placing the paint roller in the Pringles tube, which, thanks to its cylindrical shape and plastic lid, conveniently shields surfaces from the paint residue. The Pringles lid is used to cover the top, ensuring that the paint roller stays clean and dry. This seemingly simple yet creative solution has sparked conversations about accessibility and practicality of DIY hacks amidst an environment where many struggle with the basics of homecare.

Decline in Homecare Skills: A Growing Concern

This debate comes at a time when reports indicate a disturbing decline in basic homecare knowledge within the UK population. According to a survey by LV= General Insurance, a staggering 65% of individuals are unaware of straightforward DIY tricks. The findings revealed that the average UK resident spends approximately £284 annually on professional services to rectify failed DIY attempts, emphasizing the need for practical, accessible solutions.

The Cost of Ignorance and the Power of Knowledge

The study, which surveyed 2,000 people, found that many lack basic skills such as fixing a leaky pipe or re-pressurizing a boiler. In the absence of this knowledge, people resort to paying professionals, leading to unnecessary expenses. Further, a lack of proficiency in performing simple tasks like wiring a plug or changing a lightbulb has reportedly led to household arguments and reliance on TV shows that often oversimplify home improvement.

While it remains to be seen whether the Pringles hack will become a mainstay in the DIY toolkit or fade away as a fleeting TikTok trend, it serves as a potent reminder. In a world increasingly reliant on professional services for tasks once considered basic, perhaps what we need is a return to the basics—reigniting a culture of self-reliance and resourcefulness, one Pringles packet at a time.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
59 seconds ago
Real-life 'Fawlty Towers' Hotel: A Hotbed of Illicit Activities, Reveals Show's Floor Manager
The quaint seaside inn immortalized in the British sitcom Fawlty Towers was, in reality, a hub of illicit activities. It was a far cry from the humorous shenanigans of the fictional hotel, according to Tony Guyan, the show’s floor manager. He revealed this startling truth about the Wooburn Grange Country Club in Bourne’s End, Buckinghamshire,
Real-life 'Fawlty Towers' Hotel: A Hotbed of Illicit Activities, Reveals Show's Floor Manager
Florida's UK-Themed Gated Community Faces Ridicule on TikTok
7 mins ago
Florida's UK-Themed Gated Community Faces Ridicule on TikTok
Holly Willoughby: From 'This Morning' to Jungle Challenges with Bear Grylls?
7 mins ago
Holly Willoughby: From 'This Morning' to Jungle Challenges with Bear Grylls?
Anfield grapples with Major Road Closure Following Reported Crash
3 mins ago
Anfield grapples with Major Road Closure Following Reported Crash
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
4 mins ago
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
Mystery of the Melodious Cockatiel: A Quest to Reunite Pet and Owner
5 mins ago
Mystery of the Melodious Cockatiel: A Quest to Reunite Pet and Owner
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
16 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
25 seconds
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
33 seconds
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
44 seconds
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
46 seconds
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
53 seconds
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
58 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
1 min
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
1 min
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
52 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app