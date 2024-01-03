en English
Pets

Princess the Cat: Rescued From a 60-foot Fir Tree in a Heartwarming Christmas Gesture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Princess the Cat: Rescued From a 60-foot Fir Tree in a Heartwarming Christmas Gesture

Perched precariously on a towering 60-foot fir tree, whipped by unrelenting winds, a cat named Princess found herself trapped with no means of descent. The scene unfolded on Townshend Road, Wisbech, with the feline’s plight drawing the attention of a local tree surgeon, Seth Masters from Iceni Tree Care.

The Arduous Rescue

Masters, who was in the midst of Christmas shopping when the RSPCA reached out for assistance, responded without hesitation. Initial attempts to rescue Princess had been unsuccessful. The endeavor, involving large planks of wood and the fire service’s ladder, proved fruitless as the fir tree towered too high. It was then that Masters’ expertise came into play. Employing his adept climbing skills and technical know-how, he made a successful rope rescue, navigating the towering tree and treacherous winds.

A Christmas Gesture

In a display of holiday spirit and compassion, Masters performed the rescue operation without any charge. This act of kindness, against the backdrop of the festive season, not only saved Princess from her perilous predicament but also underscored the values of community support and empathy.

Gratitude and Relief

The safe return of Princess to her owner, Sonia Wilkinson, was met with deep gratitude. RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs commended Masters’ technical skills, which prevented Princess from having to endure another day stranded high above. After being rescued on December 22, Princess was given a thorough check before being returned to Wilkinson, ending the ordeal on a heartwarming note. The tale of Princess’ rescue serves as a testament to humanity’s unwavering spirit of goodwill, particularly during the season of giving.

Pets United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

