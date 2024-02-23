The Princess Royal Spotlights UK's Innovative Vegetable Machinery Firm

In a visit to South Yorkshire, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal explored the operations of Haith Group, a prominent manufacturer of vegetable handling machinery in Armthorpe near Doncaster. Engaging with the founding family and current employees, she observed the functionality of one of the company's award-winning machines. The tour, guided by Managing Director Duane Hill, provided insights into the comprehensive manufacturing process, encompassing design, sheet metal processes, welding, machining, assembly, and pre-delivery testing.

Her Royal Highness Commemorates Legacy of Haith's Innovation

During her visit, The Princess Royal expressed a keen interest in Haith's innovative developments, specifically delving into the details of the Rota-Tip box tipping system and Root Veg Polisher, both recipients of the Queen's Award for Innovation in 2022 and 2010, respectively. Concluding her tour, Her Royal Highness witnessed the latest Rota-Tip box tippler in operation and participated in the unveiling of a plaque, commemorating this distinguished visit.A Legacy of Innovation

Walking through the sprawling Haith Group facility, The Princess Royal embarked on a journey through time and technology. She met with the founding family and the passionate workforce, each member brimming with stories of innovation and resilience. Among the machines that caught her eye were the Rota-Tip box tipping system and the Root Veg Polisher, both of which have garnered the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation in 2022 and 2010, respectively. These machines are not just tools but symbols of Haith Group's commitment to excellence and efficiency in vegetable processing.

The Rota-Tip, known for its gentle handling and efficiency, and the Root Veg Polisher, celebrated for its ability to enhance the natural appeal of vegetables, exemplify how Haith Group has continually pushed the boundaries of what's possible in agricultural machinery. This drive for innovation has not only placed Haith at the pinnacle of the industry but also significantly contributed to the sustainability and productivity of food producers around the globe.

Commemorating a Milestone

The highlight of The Princess Royal's visit was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque. This simple yet profound act symbolized more than just a royal visit; it marked a milestone in Haith Group's journey, celebrating its heritage and looking forward to its future endeavors. It was a moment of pride for the over 120 employees who call Haith Group home, knowing that their hard work and dedication had received such esteemed recognition.

As the Princess engaged with employees, her interest in their stories and the intricacies of the machinery highlighted the human element behind Haith's success. It's not just about the machines but the minds and hands that design, build, and innovate them. This personal touch added a layer of depth to the visit, making it more than just an examination of Haith's contributions but a celebration of its human spirit.