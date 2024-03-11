Princess of Wales Apologizes for Edited Photo, Sparks Media Retraction & Speculation

Britain's Princess of Wales on Monday apologized for any confusion caused after international news agencies withdrew a picture shared by the royal family, saying it failed to meet their editorial standards. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate, Princess of Wales, said on social media platform X.

Image Withdrawal Sparks Debate

Kensington Palace came under pressure to respond after Associated Press, Getty Images, AFP and Reuters released a so-called "kill notification" for the image, indicating they would not continue to publish it and that it should not be circulated more widely. "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent," AP said at 8:19 p.m. London time Sunday.

Details Under Scrutiny

Photo editors at Reuters said part of the sleeve of Princess Charlotte's cardigan and wrist did not line up properly, suggesting the image had been altered. Major agencies do not distribute news photographs that have been "overly edited," according to Reuters. Online commenters had raised questions about other details in the image, including part of the background wall that did not appear to line up correctly, and the leaves on the tree in the background.

Implications of the Incident

As of Monday morning, the image remained posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales's account on social platform X. The post includes a caption expressing good wishes for Mother's Day and stating that the photograph was taken by the Prince of Wales in 2024. Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken by Prince William at the family's home in Windsor earlier in the week. The Princess of Wales is currently on a break from royal duties following abdominal surgery in January. Further details about the surgery have not been provided.