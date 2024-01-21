Princess Eugenie Shines in Fendi at Paris Fashion Week

Princess Eugenie, a prominent figure of the British royal family, made a striking appearance at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Clad in a chic all-black ensemble by luxury Italian fashion house Fendi, her presence in the front row added a royal touch to the prestigious event. This marked another instance of her support for Dior, following her attendance at a book launch for 'Dior Sessions' in 2019.

Regal in Black: A Fashion Statement

Breaking the unofficial royal protocol of wearing all black only for mourning, Princess Eugenie chose a black Fendi wool jersey dress, accentuated with a logo buckle belt. The dress was elegantly set off by a menswear-inspired black tuxedo coat. She teamed her outfit with Fendi First slingback heels, creating a timeless and beautiful look that was both womenswear and menswear-inspired. Her look was further enhanced by a Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU handbag, adding a touch of luxury to her outfit.

Accompanied by Notable Personalities

At the event, Princess Eugenie was in the company of several notable personalities such as supermodel Kate Moss, singer Rita Ora, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, and music icon Pharrell Williams. The gathering of such high-profile figures alongside the Princess added a star-studded dimension to the fashion show.

Life Beyond Fashion

Princess Eugenie's appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes in the wake of her celebrating Christmas at Sandringham with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her family. It was a significant occasion as it marked the first joint appearance of her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, since the 1990s. As for the future, Eugenie's family is set to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal, following her husband's new job acquisition, an arrangement she has referred to as a 'dream'.