Princess Diana's Signed Dress Auction Catalogue to Be Auctioned for £5,000

A treasured piece of royal history, a limited edition catalogue from an auction of Princess Diana's dresses, is poised to command a hefty sum at the upcoming sale.

The auction, which took place on June 25, 1997, two months before the untimely demise of the 'People's Princess', showcased 79 exquisite gowns and raised a staggering £2.57 million for charity.

The catalogue, a royal purple, Moroccan leather-bound guide, is one of only 250 ever produced and carries the prized signature and personal numbering of Princess Diana herself.

The catalogue slated for sale, numbered 104, comes with a pristine official invitation to the 1997 auction and other related documents, including the printed sale results.

The sale, managed by Ewbank Auctions, will take place on January 26 with online bidding options available.

The catalogue is anticipated to fetch a sum between £3,000 to £5,000, reflecting the enduring allure of Princess Diana's legacy.