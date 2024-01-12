en English
Travel & Tourism

Princess Diana Memorial Playground: A Beacon of Inclusive Play in Kensington Gardens

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Princess Diana Memorial Playground: A Beacon of Inclusive Play in Kensington Gardens

The verdant expanses of Kensington Gardens, London, house a unique play area that embodies both the spirit of inclusivity and the joy of childhood – the Princess Diana Memorial Playground. An oasis of creativity and exploration, the playground is designed to engage children of all abilities, fostering their physical, creative, social, and educational development.

A Playground Inspired by Fantasy

At the heart of the playground is a colossal wooden pirate ship, a whimsical tribute to JM Barrie’s ‘Peter Pan’. This feature, along with a sensory trail, tepees, play sculptures, and a treehouse equipped with walkways, ladders, and slides, provides a cornucopia of attractions that stimulate the imagination and encourage active play.

A Safe Haven for Children’s Play

Annually, over a million visitors partake in the delights offered by the playground. A distinctive policy stipulates that adults can only enter if accompanied by children, ensuring a secure environment for play. Praised by visitors, the playground holds an impressive average score of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

Wildlife Encounters in Kensington Gardens

Beyond the playground, Kensington Gardens is home to sociable ring-necked parakeets, adding an element of interaction with wildlife. These friendly birds are known to pose for photos, offering an endearing encounter for visitors. The park, which is open daily with varying closing times throughout the year, invites everyone to enjoy its offerings free of charge.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

