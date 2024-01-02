en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Princess Charlotte’s Viral TikTok Video: A Testament to Her Rising Popularity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Princess Charlotte’s Viral TikTok Video: A Testament to Her Rising Popularity

Princess Charlotte, the captivating young royal and third in line to the British throne, has recently captured the rapt attention of social media users across the globe. In a short span of six days, a TikTok video featuring her has garnered over half a million views, propelling her public profile to new heights.

Princess Charlotte: The Rising Star of Social Media

Composed by a TikToker under the username princesscharlottedits, the video is a montage of Princess Charlotte’s appearances at various high-profile royal events. Notable moments include her poised curtsy at her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral and her interaction with the public during the royal family’s annual Christmas Day walkabout. The video also features a heartwarming scene where she is seen guiding her younger brother, Prince Louis, at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The well-curated video has received over 55,000 likes and 120 comments, with admirers lauding Charlotte’s composure and predicting her future prominence within the royal family.

Rising Popularity Post Queen Elizabeth’s Demise

Princess Charlotte’s popularity has seen a significant surge following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The young royal’s public appearances, such as her presence at her grandfather King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023 and her first Wimbledon Tennis Championship as a spectator, have been closely followed by the media and public alike. This growing interest in Charlotte’s life and persona has played a key role in the virality of the TikTok video.

Tribute to the Birth of a Princess

In another tribute to Princess Charlotte, a different TikTok video celebrating her birth recently went viral, garnering 3.3 million views and 460,000 likes. Born to Prince William and Kate Middleton on May 2, 2015, the video commemorates this momentous occasion with a montage captioned ‘The day a princess was born,’ receiving overwhelming positive feedback from TikTok users. As Princess Charlotte approaches her ninth birthday on May 2, 2024, these viral videos underline the growing global interest in the young royal’s life.

0
Social Issues United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PADU System Faces Initial Hurdles as Users Rush to Register

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations in Paris Ignite Debate Over Digital Memory Preservation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

India's Top Court Calls for Government Response on Rehabilitation Guidelines for Vulnerable Individuals

By Rafia Tasleem

'Coronation Street' Excites Fans with Summer Spellman's Secretive Actions

By BNN Correspondents

BlipCut Unveils AI Video Translator: A New Era in Multimedia Creation ...
@Science & Technology · 7 mins
BlipCut Unveils AI Video Translator: A New Era in Multimedia Creation ...
heart comment 0
Rodent Clings to Moving Car in Singapore, Sparks Online Debate

By Waqas Arain

Rodent Clings to Moving Car in Singapore, Sparks Online Debate
Austin’s House the Homeless Shaping Policy with HUGSS Event

By Nimrah Khatoon

Austin's House the Homeless Shaping Policy with HUGSS Event
Hesitation Among Young American Muslims to Express Pro-Palestinian Views

By Bijay Laxmi

Hesitation Among Young American Muslims to Express Pro-Palestinian Views
The Starved Horse That Ate Glass: A Call for Stronger Animal Welfare Laws

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Starved Horse That Ate Glass: A Call for Stronger Animal Welfare Laws
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
23 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
24 seconds
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
27 seconds
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
27 seconds
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
31 seconds
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
35 seconds
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
43 seconds
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
1 min
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
1 min
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app