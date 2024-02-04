Princess Beatrice Invests in Sooper Books, Aligning Business with Advocacy

Princess Beatrice, recognized globally for her tireless advocacy for dyslexia, has recently invested in Sooper Books, a leading book streaming service. The investment is not only a business move but a personal commitment, aligning with her continued efforts to raise dyslexia awareness and promote literacy.

Investing in a Cause

Princess Beatrice, diagnosed with dyslexia at the tender age of seven, has always been a vocal advocate for reading, a passion rooted in her personal journey with dyslexia. This investment in Sooper Books reflects her commitment, not just as an investor, but as an ambassador championing for dyslexic children and promoting literacy.

Partnership with Sooper Books

Sooper Books, which offers a book streaming service, welcomed Princess Beatrice as an angel investor. Joining her in this investment is Tom Bloomfield, adding a touch of royal prestige to the business. The investment has been welcomed with enthusiasm, particularly from Dragon Peter Jones, who lauded the royalty's involvement in the business sector.

Continued Advocacy

Aside from her investment ventures, Princess Beatrice continues to champion causes close to her heart. She is a global ambassador for Made By Dyslexia, a global charity committed to changing perceptions about dyslexia. She has narrated children's books, frequently appears as a speaker for the charity, and remains an active voice for dyslexia awareness. Despite not being a working member of the Royal Family, her dedication to literacy and dyslexia advocacy shines through.