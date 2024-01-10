en English
Sri Lanka

Princess Anne’s Official Visit to Sri Lanka Marks 75th Anniversary of UK-Sri Lanka Diplomatic Relations

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Princess Anne’s Official Visit to Sri Lanka Marks 75th Anniversary of UK-Sri Lanka Diplomatic Relations

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, embarked on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone—the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the UK. The Princess, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, began her journey by boarding a SriLankan Airlines flight from London to Colombo. The airline expressed its distinct honour in offering traditional Sri Lankan warmth and hospitality to the visiting delegation.

First Royal Overseas Tour of 2024

This journey symbolises the Royal Family’s first overseas tour for the year 2024. Princess Anne’s visit to Sri Lanka, spanning from 10 – 13 January, includes engagements in Colombo, Kandy, and Jaffna. On her agenda is a meeting with Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe, visits to Save the Children Sri Lanka program, Commonwealth War Grave, and religiously significant sites. This tour is under her new responsibility as President of Commonwealth War Graves.

Reflecting the Strength of Bilateral Relations

Princess Anne’s visit underscores the robust diplomatic relations that have been maintained between the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka for 75 years. The Princess’s choice of SriLankan Airlines for her journey further highlights the mutual respect and trust between the two countries. The airline expressed gratitude for the Princess choosing their service, reflecting the significance of her presence onboard.

Upholding the Spirit of Sri Lankan Hospitality

SriLankan Airlines, honoured to host Her Royal Highness and her delegation, has pledged to offer the quintessential Sri Lankan warmth and hospitality. This visit serves as an opportunity for Sri Lanka to showcase its rich cultural heritage and hospitality to a global audience, further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

Sri Lanka Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

