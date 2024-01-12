Princess Anne Receives Traditional Hindu Blessing, Honors Fallen Soldiers in Sri Lanka Visit

The British royal family member, Princess Anne, concluded her three-day visit to Sri Lanka with a significant cultural immersion. At the Vajira Pillayar Kovil Hindu temple in Colombo, the Princess Royal received a traditional Hindu blessing, a profound experience that marked her departure from the island nation.

Honoring Traditions and Remembering the Fallen

Accompanied by her husband, Princess Anne participated in various rituals that form an integral part of Hindu customs. This included the ceremonial smashing of a coconut, a symbolic act to ward off evil spirits and welcome prosperity. The couple was draped in silk, received garlands of flowers, and took part in a Pooja, a religious ritual performed by the temple’s chief priest.

Alongside this rich cultural encounter, the Royal couple paid their respects to the fallen soldiers at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Colombo. A wreath laying ceremony was carried out, remembering the valor and sacrifice of the servicemen.

Commitment to Sustainability

The visit also highlighted Princess Anne’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Known for her long-standing support for recycling and sustainable living, the Princess discussed sustainable clothing manufacturing during her visit. She suggested a possible return to traditional tailoring methods, reflecting a thrifty and practical approach to fashion.

