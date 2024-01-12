en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Princess Anne Receives Traditional Hindu Blessing, Honors Fallen Soldiers in Sri Lanka Visit

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST
Princess Anne Receives Traditional Hindu Blessing, Honors Fallen Soldiers in Sri Lanka Visit

The British royal family member, Princess Anne, concluded her three-day visit to Sri Lanka with a significant cultural immersion. At the Vajira Pillayar Kovil Hindu temple in Colombo, the Princess Royal received a traditional Hindu blessing, a profound experience that marked her departure from the island nation.

Honoring Traditions and Remembering the Fallen

Accompanied by her husband, Princess Anne participated in various rituals that form an integral part of Hindu customs. This included the ceremonial smashing of a coconut, a symbolic act to ward off evil spirits and welcome prosperity. The couple was draped in silk, received garlands of flowers, and took part in a Pooja, a religious ritual performed by the temple’s chief priest.

Alongside this rich cultural encounter, the Royal couple paid their respects to the fallen soldiers at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Colombo. A wreath laying ceremony was carried out, remembering the valor and sacrifice of the servicemen.

Commitment to Sustainability

The visit also highlighted Princess Anne’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Known for her long-standing support for recycling and sustainable living, the Princess discussed sustainable clothing manufacturing during her visit. She suggested a possible return to traditional tailoring methods, reflecting a thrifty and practical approach to fashion.

Subscription Offer for News Outlet

In related news, a subscription offer providing one month free followed by a discounted rate for two months has been launched. The offer includes access to the website and app, featuring a new health section. An annual billing option is available, and subscribers will be notified of any future price increases, with the option to cancel auto-renewal at any time.

0
Sustainability United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
26 mins ago
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future
In a significant stride towards sustainable fashion, renowned brand Coach has unveiled Coachtopia, a new circular fashion line that focuses on upcycling and sustainability. This innovative initiative is a collaboration with KH Export, a family-run leather manufacturing firm in Chennai, India, that has been a partner of Coach since 1987. Challenging the Leather Waste Norm
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future
Joanie Clothing Unveils Sustainability-Focused Collection in Collaboration with Iconic '70s Brand Bus Stop
3 hours ago
Joanie Clothing Unveils Sustainability-Focused Collection in Collaboration with Iconic '70s Brand Bus Stop
Princess Anne Advocates for Sustainable Fashion in Sri Lanka Visit
4 hours ago
Princess Anne Advocates for Sustainable Fashion in Sri Lanka Visit
LDC and TNC Forge Partnership to Push Boundaries of Regenerative Agriculture
2 hours ago
LDC and TNC Forge Partnership to Push Boundaries of Regenerative Agriculture
Speakers Unveiled for Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024: A Hub for Knowledge and Networking
2 hours ago
Speakers Unveiled for Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024: A Hub for Knowledge and Networking
Cadence Earns Top Sustainable Model Companies Award in Taiwan for Electronic Design Contributions
2 hours ago
Cadence Earns Top Sustainable Model Companies Award in Taiwan for Electronic Design Contributions
Latest Headlines
World News
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
24 seconds
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
28 seconds
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
29 seconds
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
4 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
4 mins
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
5 mins
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
7 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
8 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
10 mins
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
51 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
53 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app