Fashion

Princess Anne Advocates for Sustainable Fashion in Sri Lanka Visit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Princess Anne Advocates for Sustainable Fashion in Sri Lanka Visit

Princess Anne, along with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, concluded an impactful three-day visit to Sri Lanka, a journey marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UK and Sri Lanka. The Princess Royal’s visit was underscored by her active engagement with local charities and her advocacy for sustainability, particularly in the fashion and textile industry.

Advocating for Sustainable Fashion

Princess Anne, known for her hands-on approach and dedication, is the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association. During her visit, she took a firm stand against the ‘fast fashion’ trend that promotes disposable clothing. Instead, she proposed a revival of traditional garment-making practices that allow for alterations and multiple uses. This stance not only demonstrates her commitment to environmental issues but also reflects her understanding of the importance of sustainable practices in preserving resources for future generations.

Supporting Local Efforts

Princess Anne’s visit to Sri Lanka was far from ceremonial. She and her husband visited a resettlement village at the Halo Trust site in Muhamalai, demonstrating their active involvement in understanding and supporting local efforts. The couple’s visit symbolizes the royal family’s commitment to being the ‘eyes and ears’ of the monarchy, maintaining contact with people across the nation to better support their endeavors.

A Dedicated Royal

Princess Anne’s hands-on approach was evident right from her arrival in Sri Lanka, where she was seen carrying her own luggage. This simple act has been seen as reflective of her broader commitment to her duties and responsibilities as a royal. Often referred to as the King’s ‘right-hand woman’, Princess Anne’s dedication extends beyond her role in the streamlined monarchy, touching various sectors including the fashion and textile industry.

Fashion Sustainability United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

